Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Lucy Liu And Rachel Zegler On Greek Mythology And Dragon Tech [Exclusive Interview]

I know though this is very grounded in the real world, there is obviously CGI because, you know, magic. David said you guys didn't know what it was going to look like. So how did you come up with your movements for it? I'm always fascinated by that.

Zegler: I trusted David a lot.

Liu: David had a very good sense of what he wanted, and I think that is very important. He is open creatively, but I think ultimately, he has a very good idea of what the visual effects and special effects are going to be, and how they are going to be. So you have to really give it up to him.

Zegler: Also, our VFX artists have a very cool function on their iPad, where they go up and are able to show you dimensionally what it's going to look like. In comparison to you, how big is it? But there was a really funny day where when we were doing the scene where Billy, as Shazam [Zachary Levi], comes up to the dome and touches hands with Jack [Dylan Grazer - young Freddy]. We were doing something in the studio, so it was in Black Hawk in Atlanta, and Marta Milans, who plays Mama Rosa, asked what all of the pink X's were. She obviously meant to ask what are these going to be, but she was like, "What are those pink X's on the wall?" And David Sandberg went, "I don't know, we keep taking them down, and some a***hole keeps putting them back up there," and she believed him for a second. It was very, very funny. That's exactly who David is. That's all you need to know about David Sandberg, honestly.

The opening scene with the [Athens] museum is so cool. I loved that scene so much.

Zegler: Yeah. DJ [Cotrona -- adult Pedro] and I were geeking when we saw it for the first time. We were like, "This is so cool."

There's the speech, that twisty speech [Kalypso's spell language]. Is that actually a language? Was that made up?

Liu: It's supposed to be chaos. I asked David what it should be, and he was like, "It doesn't really matter. So you can say whatever you want."



Zegler: So you were speaking Parseltongue?

Liu: I did! I went, "Let me bring in Harry Potter for this."

Zegler: Klingon!