We're Giving Away A Few John Wick Steelbook Box Sets – Here's How You Can Win
Forget about watching and rewatching the trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" in slow-motion until you know every frame of it by heart. There's another way to prepare for the film's upcoming theatrical release next month, and that is: by engaging in the obligatory "John Wick" movie marathon.
For a few lucky /Film readers, that's about to get a whole lot easier. Sure, you could fire up Peacock and do the whole streaming thing with the three previous "John Wick" movies, but you won't find Mr. Wick's secret stash of special features there. Fortunately, before the trilogy becomes a quadrilogy (to be followed by "John Wick: Chapter 5" at a later date), we're giving away a few copies of the new three-film "John Wick" steelbook box set, courtesy of Lionsgate.
In "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," you may recall the scene at the beginning where Keanu Reeves' vengeful former hitman heads to the New York Public Library to retrieve his rosary and marker medallion from a hollowed-out book on the shelf. The outer box of the three steelbooks in this new box set is a replica of this "stash book," seen in the movie. Per the product specifications, each steelbook is numbered and "emblazoned with detailed imagery specific to the film within," enhancing the collection's overall hardcover look.
The John Wick Stash Book Collection – SteelBook Box Set is a Best Buy exclusive with a suggested retail price of $99.99. Find out how you can enter to win your free copy below.
Prizes and how to enter
To be eligible for our John Wick steelbook giveaway, you need to be a resident of the United States or Canada. All you have to do to enter is follow both of the official Twitter accounts for /Film and our sister site Looper, and retweet the post included below.
GIVEAWAY TIME! We're giving away #JohnWick steel book collections to 3⃣ lucky winners. All you have to do is follow BOTH @SlashFilm AND @Looper and RT this tweet for a chance to win. ✨ (More details below) @Lionsgate @JohnWickMovie pic.twitter.com/1N20OyC5ZK
— /Film (@slashfilm) February 28, 2023
The John Wick Stash Book Collection – SteelBook Box Set contains a wide array of special features, including deleted scenes, theatrical trailers, and audio commentaries by director Chad Stahelski and producer (and uncredited co-director) David Leitch for "John Wick," along with Stahelski and Mr. Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, for "John Wick: Chapter Two." The full list of other special features includes:
JOHN WICK
Don't F*#% with John Wick
Calling in the Cavalry
Destiny of a Collective
Assassin's Code
Red Circle
NYC Noir
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2
RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of John Wick
Training John Wick
WICK-vizzed
Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership
As Above, So Below: The Underworld of John Wick
Car Fu Ride-Along
Chamber Check: Evolution of a Fight Scene
Wick's Toolbox
Kill Count
Dog Wick Short
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM
Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table
Excommunicado
Check Your Sights
Saddle Up Wick
Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits
Continental in the Desert
Dog Fu
House of Transparency
Shot by Shot
John Wick Hex Game Trailer
Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex
The "Car Fu Ride-Along" featurette should get you ready for the car-fu sequences in "John Wick: Chapter 4," which were choreographed like fight scenes. Even if you don't win our giveaway, the John Wick Stash Book Collection – SteelBook Box Set will be available on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook via Best Buy beginning February 28.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" hits U.S. theaters on March 24, 2023.