We're Giving Away A Few John Wick Steelbook Box Sets – Here's How You Can Win

Keanu Reeves John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum Lionsgate
By Joshua Meyer/Feb. 28, 2023 9:45 am EST

Forget about watching and rewatching the trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" in slow-motion until you know every frame of it by heart. There's another way to prepare for the film's upcoming theatrical release next month, and that is: by engaging in the obligatory "John Wick" movie marathon.

For a few lucky /Film readers, that's about to get a whole lot easier. Sure, you could fire up Peacock and do the whole streaming thing with the three previous "John Wick" movies, but you won't find Mr. Wick's secret stash of special features there. Fortunately, before the trilogy becomes a quadrilogy (to be followed by "John Wick: Chapter 5" at a later date), we're giving away a few copies of the new three-film "John Wick" steelbook box set, courtesy of Lionsgate.

In "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," you may recall the scene at the beginning where Keanu Reeves' vengeful former hitman heads to the New York Public Library to retrieve his rosary and marker medallion from a hollowed-out book on the shelf. The outer box of the three steelbooks in this new box set is a replica of this "stash book," seen in the movie. Per the product specifications, each steelbook is numbered and "emblazoned with detailed imagery specific to the film within," enhancing the collection's overall hardcover look.

The John Wick Stash Book Collection – SteelBook Box Set is a Best Buy exclusive with a suggested retail price of $99.99. Find out how you can enter to win your free copy below.

Prizes and how to enter

John Wick Steelbox Box Set Lionsgate

To be eligible for our John Wick steelbook giveaway, you need to be a resident of the United States or Canada. All you have to do to enter is follow both of the official Twitter accounts for /Film and our sister site Looper, and retweet the post included below.

The John Wick Stash Book Collection – SteelBook Box Set contains a wide array of special features, including deleted scenes, theatrical trailers, and audio commentaries by director Chad Stahelski and producer (and uncredited co-director) David Leitch for "John Wick," along with Stahelski and Mr. Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, for "John Wick: Chapter Two." The full list of other special features includes:

JOHN WICK

Don't F*#% with John Wick

Calling in the Cavalry

Destiny of a Collective

Assassin's Code

Red Circle

NYC Noir

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2

RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of John Wick

Training John Wick

WICK-vizzed

Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership

As Above, So Below: The Underworld of John Wick

Car Fu Ride-Along

Chamber Check: Evolution of a Fight Scene

Wick's Toolbox

Kill Count

Dog Wick Short

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM

Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table

Excommunicado

Check Your Sights

Saddle Up Wick

Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits

Continental in the Desert

Dog Fu

House of Transparency

Shot by Shot

John Wick Hex Game Trailer

Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex

The "Car Fu Ride-Along" featurette should get you ready for the car-fu sequences in "John Wick: Chapter 4," which were choreographed like fight scenes. Even if you don't win our giveaway, the John Wick Stash Book Collection – SteelBook Box Set will be available on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook via Best Buy beginning February 28.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" hits U.S. theaters on March 24, 2023.

