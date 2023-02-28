We're Giving Away A Few John Wick Steelbook Box Sets – Here's How You Can Win

Forget about watching and rewatching the trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" in slow-motion until you know every frame of it by heart. There's another way to prepare for the film's upcoming theatrical release next month, and that is: by engaging in the obligatory "John Wick" movie marathon.

For a few lucky /Film readers, that's about to get a whole lot easier. Sure, you could fire up Peacock and do the whole streaming thing with the three previous "John Wick" movies, but you won't find Mr. Wick's secret stash of special features there. Fortunately, before the trilogy becomes a quadrilogy (to be followed by "John Wick: Chapter 5" at a later date), we're giving away a few copies of the new three-film "John Wick" steelbook box set, courtesy of Lionsgate.

In "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," you may recall the scene at the beginning where Keanu Reeves' vengeful former hitman heads to the New York Public Library to retrieve his rosary and marker medallion from a hollowed-out book on the shelf. The outer box of the three steelbooks in this new box set is a replica of this "stash book," seen in the movie. Per the product specifications, each steelbook is numbered and "emblazoned with detailed imagery specific to the film within," enhancing the collection's overall hardcover look.

The John Wick Stash Book Collection – SteelBook Box Set is a Best Buy exclusive with a suggested retail price of $99.99. Find out how you can enter to win your free copy below.