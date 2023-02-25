The Power Trailer: Prepare To Be Afraid Of Teenage Girls

While Disney+ and HBO Max are overrun by costumed Marvel and DC superheroes, Prime Video has carved out a niche for itself as an alternate source of ultra-violent Image Comics and Dynamite Entertainment adaptations like "Invincible" and "The Boys." With "The Power," Prime Video is looking more to the girls now, along with Naomi Alderman's bestselling 2016 novel, for a different kind of literary, super-powered tale: one that traffics in X-Men-like tropes yet ditches both yellow spandex and black leather for plainclothes feminist themes.

Winner of the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction in 2017, "The Power" has been described by The Washington Post as "our era's 'Handmaid's Tale.'" The story, per the publisher Penguin, is set in a near future where "girls find that with a flick of their fingers, they can inflict agonizing pain and even death." Suddenly, women are the dominant sex, able to reshape the world as an electrified matriarchy. It's a book that asks the question: "What if the power to hurt were in women's hands?"

For its globetrotting series adaptation of "The Power," which premieres next month, Prime Video has assembled a cast of familiar faces, including Toni Colette, John Leguizamo, "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho, "Ted Lasso" regular Toheeb Jimoh, character actors Josh Charles and Eddie Marsan, and more.