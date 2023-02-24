Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Nearly Included Joe Montana And A Man-Sized Ant Voiced By Werner Herzog

That leaves much to process. For one, the whole "guy in a suit" idea seems to indicate this might have been accomplished through practical means, rather than CGI. As for the Herzog of it all? Yes, this is the man who brought us films such as "Heart of Glass" and "Grizzly Man," but he's also the guy who showed up for a hilarious cameo in "Parks and Recreation," in addition to the guy who seemed to have a pretty good deal of fun in "The Mandalorian." So it doesn't seem totally out of line that he would consider doing something like this, even if it didn't ultimately come to pass.

But that's not all Loveness had in mind. Speaking further on the topic, the writer explained that "because Scott Lang is from San Francisco, he was going to see [former NFL quarterback] Joe Montana in there." Again, this idea never made it to film, but it does provide a window into just how big he was willing to swing. Though Loveness also added, "Clearly this is why I need to be stopped. Like, I get it." At some point, weird for the sake of weird may not serve the story enough to justify it, and a cameo from San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana appears to be where that line is drawn in the sand.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is in theaters now.