USA Network Airing Law & Order: SVU Marathon In Honor Of Richard Belzer
Richard Belzer played the character of Detective John Munch for nearly 30 years, popping up as Munch in various TV shows that span across genres. Belzer felt like an actor who would just be around forever, which made his recent death at the age of 78 all the more melancholy. But while Belzer may be gone, his legacy lives on. And now, USA Network will pay tribute to the late actor by airing a "Munch-a-thon" that will feature 10 of Belzer's best episodes from "Law & Order: SVU." I confess I haven't watched any form of "Law & Order" in years, but Munch was always one of my favorite characters, so I might have to tune in and check this out.
Munch-a-thon
Detective John Munch made his character debut in 1993 on the series "Homicide: Life on the Street." Normally, characters from cop shows don't end up appearing in other forms, but Munch, as played by Richard Belzer, did just that. The character made appearances over the years in shows such as "Law & Order, "The X-Files," "The Beat," "Law & Order: Trial by Jury," "Arrested Development," "The Wire, "30 Rock," "Sesame Street, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and of course, "Law & Order: SVU."
The "SVU" Munch-era is being given a special marathon to honor Belzer's recent death. Deadline reports that starting on 4 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, USA Network will air ten of Belzerr's best "SVU" episodes. Those episodes are "Remorse," "Legacy," "Manhunt," "Parts," "Uncle," "Unorthodox," "True Believers," "Wonderland Story," "Spring Awakening," and "Fashionable Crimes." Now if only someone would start streaming "Homicide: Life on the Street" so we could all experience Munch's origins.
"Richard Belzer's Detective John Munch is one of television's iconic characters," "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf said when news of Belzer's death broke. "Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much."