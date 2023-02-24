USA Network Airing Law & Order: SVU Marathon In Honor Of Richard Belzer

Detective John Munch made his character debut in 1993 on the series "Homicide: Life on the Street." Normally, characters from cop shows don't end up appearing in other forms, but Munch, as played by Richard Belzer, did just that. The character made appearances over the years in shows such as "Law & Order, "The X-Files," "The Beat," "Law & Order: Trial by Jury," "Arrested Development," "The Wire, "30 Rock," "Sesame Street, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and of course, "Law & Order: SVU."

The "SVU" Munch-era is being given a special marathon to honor Belzer's recent death. Deadline reports that starting on 4 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, USA Network will air ten of Belzerr's best "SVU" episodes. Those episodes are "Remorse," "Legacy," "Manhunt," "Parts," "Uncle," "Unorthodox," "True Believers," "Wonderland Story," "Spring Awakening," and "Fashionable Crimes." Now if only someone would start streaming "Homicide: Life on the Street" so we could all experience Munch's origins.

"Richard Belzer's Detective John Munch is one of television's iconic characters," "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf said when news of Belzer's death broke. "Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much."