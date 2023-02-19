Richard Belzer, Comedian And Star Of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Has Died At 78

Richard Belzer, the stand-up comedian, prolific performer, and the man who brought us police detective John Munch, has died at the age of 78. The news originally broke via "Saturday Night Live" original cast alum Laraine Newman, who knew him from his time as the warm-up comedian for the series, tweeted her sadness at his passing. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, which was told by a longtime friend (who did not wish to be identified) that Belzer died at his home in Bozouls, France. "He had a lot of health issues," said THR's source. "And his last words were, 'F*** you, motherf***er.'"

Belzer started out in comedy, doing stand-up and joining the cast of National Lampoon's Radio Hour with co-stars Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Harold Ramis. He was a part of the 1970s comedy pantheon and roasted the every-loving heck out of Chevy Chase at his Friar's Club Roast back in 2002, cementing him as comedy legend.

Conquering comedy wasn't enough for the performer, however, and he began working in dramatic television, starring as John Munch on "Homicide: Life on the Street." Munch, a cynical Jewish detective with a fascination for conspiracy theories, became such a beloved character that Belzer ended up playing him on 10 different series, including long runs on "Homicide: Life in the Street" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and cameos on everything from "Arrested Development" to "The X-Files." Like Munch, Belzer was interested in conspiracy theories and wrote a number of books on the subject, including "Dead Wrong: Straight Facts on the Country's Most Controversial Cover-Ups" and "Hit List: An In-Depth Investigation into the Mysterious Deaths of Witnesses to the JFK Assassination."

Whether he was cracking jokes, catching the bad guys on TV, or digging deep into conspiracies, Belzer always gave his work his everything. His unique sense of humor and insight will be deeply missed.