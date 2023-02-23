The Goldbergs Ending On ABC With Season 10
Season 10 of "The Goldbergs" will be its last. After 10 years and over 200 episodes, the '80s-set period sitcom has locked in a series finale date of May 3, 2023. Deadline reports that ABC has decided not to renew the show, which is currently the longest-running live-action network comedy on TV.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg based on his own family and his experiences growing up in the 1980s, "The Goldbergs" premiered on ABC on September 24, 2013. Sean Giambrone plays the fictionalized version of Goldberg, with Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Reno 911") starring as the matriach, Beverly. Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia have also been with the show since the beginning, and all four actors renewed their contracts last year.
In a statement following the show's cancellation, McLendon-Covey expressed her gratitude to fans, or "Goldnerds," along with the cast and crew, saying:
"It's been an honor to be part of 'The Goldbergs' for the last decade. I'm really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I'm so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience. I will miss my TV family and every last crew member. Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business. And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full ... But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life."
The Goldbergs cast changes
"The Goldbergs" had already lost two of its core cast members in 2021. George Segal, who played Beverly Goldberg's father, Albert "Pops" Solomon, died in May, while Jeff Garlin exited the show in December 2021 under a cloud of misconduct allegations. His character, Beverly's husband, Murray Goldberg, was subsequently written out of the show as having died offscreen between seasons 9 and 10, with stand-ins, previously shot footage, and a CGI version of Murray helping phase the character out.
Sam Lerner, by contrast, had taken on an increased role in "The Goldbergs" the last few years, becoming a series regular in season 5 after his recurring role since season 2 as Geoff, Barry Goldberg's friend and, later, Erica Goldberg's husband. Patton Oswalt also provided the ongoing, "Wonder Years"-style narration for the series, with Judd Hirsch and Dan Fogler serving as recurring characters and members of the extended Goldberg family.
The only ABC series to receive an official renewal yet for next season is "Abbott Elementary," while "The Goldbergs" now joins the five-season drama "A Million Little Things" in cancellation. The first nine seasons of "The Goldbergs" are currently streaming on Hulu.