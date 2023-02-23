The Goldbergs Ending On ABC With Season 10

Season 10 of "The Goldbergs" will be its last. After 10 years and over 200 episodes, the '80s-set period sitcom has locked in a series finale date of May 3, 2023. Deadline reports that ABC has decided not to renew the show, which is currently the longest-running live-action network comedy on TV.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg based on his own family and his experiences growing up in the 1980s, "The Goldbergs" premiered on ABC on September 24, 2013. Sean Giambrone plays the fictionalized version of Goldberg, with Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Reno 911") starring as the matriach, Beverly. Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia have also been with the show since the beginning, and all four actors renewed their contracts last year.

In a statement following the show's cancellation, McLendon-Covey expressed her gratitude to fans, or "Goldnerds," along with the cast and crew, saying: