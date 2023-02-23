Bert Kreischer's The Machine Trailer: A Riotous Russian Action-Adventure 23 Years In The Making

The original "The Machine" video is one of my favorite stand-up bits of all time, but even I've been a bit nervous about the prospect of stretching the idea out to fill an entire movie. Fortunately, it looks like screenwriters Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes have taken a fun meta approach that will have both a younger Kreischer (Jimmy Tatro) living out the wildness of the original story in flashbacks and the current day one living through a new adventure when his past comes back to bite him. The idea is a lot of fun and the direction by Peter Atencio looks stylish in the trailer, with lots of fun action shots. All in all, "The Machine" seems like it could be a total blast.

Here's the official synopsis for "The Machine":

"Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, 'The Machine' finds Bert (Bert Kreischer) facing familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground."

Ok, I'm ready for it to be "The Machine" season already. Thankfully we won't have to wait too long to get more of Hamill and Kreischer going toe-to-toe, because "The Machine" hits theaters on May 26, 2023.