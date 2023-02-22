Smoking Causes Coughing Trailer: French Comedy Serves Up Incompetent Superheroes And Lots Of Goop

Look, you're either on Quentin Dupieux's wavelength or you're not. Over the last 20+ years he's pumped out some of the weirdest, goofiest, most bizarre comedies you could possibly see. Most folks took notice of his film work with 2010's "Rubber," about a car tire that gains sentience and goes on a telekinetic killing spree (watch the trailer here if you don't believe me that this is a real movie — and it's good, I swear!). If that doesn't set you up for his patented brand of humor then nothing will.

His latest film is called "Smoking Causes Coughing," about a team of (mostly) middle-aged crime fighters in a "Power Rangers" style group who are starting to buckle under the stress of their job of saving the world from odd monsters and alien masterminds, so their puppet rat boss sends them on a sort of team-building retreat, which just happens to coincide with yet another world-ending threat that they keep putting on the back-burner in order to hammer out the kinks in their interpersonal relationships.

Yes, it's a comedy, and yes, it's very adult and supremely crude. There's an extended bit involving a metal scrapper that had me cracking up when I saw it at last year's Fantastic Fest.

The first full trailer just dropped for "Smoking Causes Coughing," and you can see it below if you want an idea of the craziness that you're in for.