The Flash Will Premiere At CinemaCon 2023

Good news for theater owners and film bloggers! "The Flash" will have its first full screening at CinemaCon this April, a full two and a half months before its scheduled June 16 release date.

CinemaCon (previously called ShoWest) is a whirlwind week of movie studios trotting out their big movies and big stars to all the folks that own and operate movie theaters throughout the world. The aim is to make sure the symbiotic relationship between those who make movies and those who put them on their screens remains strong. The studios want to gobble up as many screens as possible for their blockbusters and sometimes prove to theater owners their smaller movies could get butts in seats as well.

In recent years, CinemaCon has embraced movie blogs as well, which wasn't exactly the case when I first started covering it back in the ShoWest days. As a result, it has this unique tone which is a combination of San Diego Comic-Con style movie geek hype machine and a strictly business, bean-counter businessman convention.

Usually, CinemaCon is built around the studios doing presentations showing off all their upcoming slates and then they'll run a couple of movies super early. "The Flash" being their first announced movie screening in full bodes very well for the movie and Warner Bros.' faith in it.