The Gorillaz Animated Movie Has Been Canceled At Netflix

Gorillaz is a band that pretty much everyone has heard of, but only their biggest fans know of their complicated and often very goofy lore. What started off as a collaboration between Blur frontman Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett has become arguably the most successful virtual band of all time, with Stuart "2D" Pot, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs amassing a loyal legion of fans. Thanks to the band's cartoony appearances, an animated film about them would work extremely well, and they got pretty close to having one thanks to Netflix.

Unfortunately, Netflix has slashed its animated output over the past year, and according to Albarn, the Gorillaz film was one of their sacrifices. In an interview with the Dutch website Humo, the singer refused to name names, but said that their first foray into the medium of film was canceled due to Netflix's animation budget cuts.

"The streaming platform for which we were making the film has withdrawn," said Albarn, according to the English translation of the Humo interview. "They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings. And, as has been classic Hollywood practice for decades, the guy we were working with has moved on to another company."

So, how do we know that Albarn was talking about Netflix? In an Apple Music interview from 2021, he directly name-dropped the streamer as their partner (via Collider), expressing excitement for a then-upcoming writing session.