Scream 6 Has Easter Eggs 'Baked Into The Plot' Like A Tasty But Deadly Cake

When Wes Craven's "Scream" hit theaters on December 20, 1996, The New York Times' Janet Maslin wrote, "[I]n 'Scream' [Craven] wants things both ways, capitalizing on lurid material while undermining it with mocking humor. Not even horror fans who can answer all this film's knowing trivia questions may be fully comfortable with such an exploitative mix."

Turns out they were more than comfortable.

This isn't a swipe at Maslin. Critics miscall the zeitgeist all the time. In her defense, many people in Hollywood thought Dimension Pictures' Bob Weinstein was stretching the notion of counterprogramming well beyond the breaking point by releasing a slasher flick five days before Christmas. Also, the demand for slashers in 1996 was nearly nonexistent outside of the gorehound contingent (and even they were bored with the formula).

But Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson's meta take on the disreputable genre caught fire, spawning a full-scale slasher revival as well as a long-running franchise that, with 2022's "Scream" (the fifth installment in the series), has gone from commenting on the hack-'em-up rules of first-wave slashers to examining and expanding its own legacy. Fans turned out in droves, which means the new stewards of Williamson's universe — the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, and the scripting duo of James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick — are doubling down on this approach with the forthcoming "Scream VI," to the extent that there is now a Ghostface shrine.