The Last Of Us May Have Just Introduced Ellie's Future Girlfriend, Dina

This post contains spoilers for HBO's "The Last of Us" and the video game series of the same name.

The latest episode of "The Last Of Us" is the most emotional thus far. Finally, Joel (Pedro Padcal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have done the difficult work of tearing down their walls and addressing the emotionally wrought elephant in the room: their journey together is so much bigger than carting cargo across the country for Fireflies. They genuinely care about each other, and there's no point pretending they don't. In "Kin," they finally confront that connection and consider the future; Ellie wonders if her blood will successfully produce a cure; after suffering panic attacks, Joel fears he won't be able to protect her; Ellie worries that she'll once again be abandoned by a person she trusts; and Joel is haunted by the ghost of his daughter. It's the kind of episode that asks big, difficult questions, and coming off all of that pain, fans took to social media to ask the most important question of all: Was that Dina?!

Let's be real, Joel and Elle breaking our hearts is just a Sunday night guarantee — but what's wholly unexpected is an easter egg from "The Last of Us Part II," offering a glimpse of Ellie's future girlfriend, Dina.

While chowing down in the commune cantine with Joel, Maria, and Tommy, Ellie catches the eye of a mysterious girl, half-hiding behind a column. "What?" Ellie all but growls at the girl, who immediately scurries away. We never formally meet the girl, but Maria tries to calm Ellie by explaining, "She was just curious. Kids around here don't usually look or talk like you." Maria makes a solid point. But some eagle-eyed viewers suspect that this isn't the only reason the camera lingered on the Staring Girl.