Joel And Ellie's Dream Jobs In The Last Of Us Pay Tribute To The Original Voice Actors

This post contains mild spoilers for episode 6 of "The Last of Us."

There are two quiet, existential scenes shared between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that parallel each other at the beginning and final moments of "The Last of Us" episode 6. Right before running into Tommy (Gabriel Luna) at the Jackson Commune, our loveable duo sit underneath the stars and talk about their dreams and ambitions. Ellie begins to wonder, "then what?" Hypothetically, if the Fireflies are able to make a cure from her blood, what do they do next? If they can cure society and become free to do or be anything, what would it be?

Off the cuff, Joel answers that he'd get an old farmhouse and herd sheep. "They're quiet and do what they're told" he quips. When it's time for Ellie to share, she looks up to the stars and gushes about the spectacle of outer space. As a kid who's lived her entire life behind the walls of a Quarantine Zone, she's been obsessed with the escapism of the concept. Ellie's studied everyone from Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Jim Lovell, but her favorite astronaut is "Sally f*****g Ride!" Later, at the University of Eastern Colorado, Joel changes his answer. He admits that when he was a kid, he would have liked to become a singer.

To fans of the original 2013 game, this is all familiar territory. We've all played the Fall chapter of the original game and watched Joel and Ellie have these conversations before — but in this week's official "The Last of Us" podcast for episode 6, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann revealed these character details are deeply owed to Joel and Ellie's original voice actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson.