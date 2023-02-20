Pedro Pascal Cried Even When He Wasn't On Camera In The Last Of Us Episode 6's Most Emotional Scene

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 1, episode 6, "Kin."

Truly, Pedro Pascal's dad powers know no bounds. Whether he's using them to elevate the film around him (like in "Prospect") or deploying them to act under a mask (as in "The Mandalorian"), the man can play a gruff, grumpy father or a stoic-loner-turned-adopted-parent with a heart of gold like nobody's business. Really, the only thing he's better at than playing laconic dads might be playing fast-talking, disapproving mothers.

While HBO's "The Last of Us" has yet to call upon Pascal to utilize that particular set of skills (then again, season 1 isn't over yet), it has nevertheless afforded him the chance to showcase his full range as an actor while still operating firmly in irascible dad mode. Yet, even after five episodes of dramatic storytelling ranging from bittersweet to devastating, few scenes have allowed Pascal to shine quite like a key moment in episode 6, "Kin." I refer, of course, to Joel's (Pascal) affecting heart-to-heart with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in Jackson.

Upon reuniting with Tommy at his newfound (and unexpectedly flourishing) home, Joel is hesitant to speak freely about his teen companion Ellie (Bella Ramsey), much less what the pair are doing in middle of nowhere in Wyoming in the dead of winter. One night, however, it all comes spilling out of him after Tommy finds him alone trying to repair his deteriorating shoe. What could've amounted to little more than glorified exposition becomes a scene of raw emotional power in Pascal's hands, as Joel bears his soul in a way he hasn't on the show since the brutal death of his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), 20 years prior. As it turns out, Pascal didn't save all his tears for the camera, either.