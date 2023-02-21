How Road To Perdition Helped Shape Joel's Parenting Style In The Last Of Us

Continuing, Neil Druckmann cited the "Lone Wolf and Cub"-styled 2002 period crime drama "Road to Perdition" as a direct influence on "The Last of Us," specifically when it came to the relationship between Joel and Ellie. Calling it "one of my favorite movies," Druckmann pointed out the film is "a little different from the comic book that it's based on, in that Tom Hanks does everything he can to protect his son from ever getting corrupted by violence."

In a sense, director Sam Mendes seeks to emulate mob enforcer Michael Sullivan's (Tom Hanks) efforts to shield his son from his violent lifestyle in the "Road to Perdition" film adaptation. A significant chunk of the violence in the movie transpires off-screen, with only the aftermath glimpsed under the cover of dark, rainy nights or, in one particularly striking composition, in the reflection of a mirror. HBO's "The Last of Us" is similar in that characters scarcely die on-screen (save for the rare grisly exception), with the show opting to cut away to someone's reaction or a haunting, tranquil shot instead. The big difference, however, is that Joel (Pedro Pascal) knows he can only do so much to protect Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from having to commit acts of violence herself.

Indeed, for a story set in a world overrun by fungal monsters, fascist military forces, and all manner of dangerous individuals, Druckmann knew he would have to adjust his protagonist's parenting tactics accordingly.