Past Lives Trailer: This Is One Of The Best Movies Of 2023

The A24-produced Sundance hit "Past Lives" is a must-see film of 2023 that took the beloved American festival quietly by storm — and luckily for us, the movie finally has a trailer and release date.

In the sneak peek, we meet Na Young (who later goes by Nora, played by Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two childhood friends who reconnect later in life after forming a bond as children. They find each other again and start to explore their connection, but when Nora's career ambitions take precedence, they lose that connection again for several more years. But the film seems to assert that these two people will always be in each other's lives, and are destined to meet again.

Yesterday, A24 shared the first poster for the film via their social media channels. The poster simply shows an image of Lee smiling at someone she's looking at on her left-hand side. We only see someone's shoulder with a backpack on it next to her, but the person's identity is concealed.

It's exciting to see a star-vehicle for Lee get so much praise. She has been such an incredible supporting and/or recurring cast member in so many great films and TV shows in recent years; It's high time the talented performer gets her time to shine, especially in a drama. Lee is hilarious, and it's clear she's made her mark with that skill thus far. But the world tends to underestimate the capacity comedic actors have for drama, and I can't wait for everyone to see what Lee can do.