Hellboy: The Crooked Man Movie Reboot Confirmed, With Brian Taylor Set To Direct

Hellboy is officially headed back to the big screen. Deadline confirms that a reboot of the demonic hero, titled "Hellboy: The Crooked Man," is in the works at Millennium Media and Dark Horse Entertainment. The news was first broken by Discussing Film.

"The Crooked Man" will feature the third live-action iteration of Hellboy, following the ones played by Ron Perlman (in Guillermo del Toro's duology) and David Harbour (in Neil Marshall's 2019 reboot). The script is being co-written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and his frequent collaborator Christopher Golden. Brian Taylor ("Crank," "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) is set to direct. Deadline confirms that production will start in Bulgaria come March and casting conversations are well underway; according to Discussing Film, the studio is seeking a younger actor in their 20s or 30s to play the new Hellboy. That's because "The Crooked Man" takes place at an earlier point in Hellboy's life than previous movies — the 1950s, to be precise.

Adapted from the comic storyline of the same name, "The Crooked Man" sees Hellboy and another "rookie" agent of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD) stranded in Appalachia, where they run afoul of a witch coven led by a figure from Hellboy's past. In the comics, "The Crooked Man" is Jeremiah Witkins, an arms dealer who sold weapons to both sides of the American Revolution and Civil War. He was eventually hanged but then clawed his way back from Hell thanks to a deal with the Devil. His moniker is not only because of his shady morality, but because his broken neck didn't heal.