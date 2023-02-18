Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Conquers The Box Office With Estimated $110-120 Million Debut

The presence of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who is set to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Big Bad and will go up against its core superhero team in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," has propelled "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" to new heights for the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Quantumania" is expected to gross $110-120 million over Presidents' Day weekend, including $100 million from the three-day weekend.

After 15 years of escalating dominance over Hollywood, MCU movies are now virtually guaranteed hits at the box office. What's more, the large fandom, interconnected universe, and promise of surprise cameos and post-credits scenes have created a culture of seeing Marvel movies as early as possible, driving mammoth opening weekends (often followed by relatively steep drop-offs).

Despite mixed reviews, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" looks set to benefit from that opening weekend hype with a domestic debut around 30 percent higher than that of the previous movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp." It also benefits from something that Marvel movies have been missing out on for quite a while: a release in China. The sequel is projected to gross $130-190 million from 43 overseas markets over the weekend, following an initial two-day gross of $23.8 million. Perhaps thanks to "Avatar: The Way of Water" reviving audience interest in 3D and IMAX, 43% of Friday's ticket sales for "Quantumania" came from premium format screenings; those pricier tickets are giving it a boost as well.