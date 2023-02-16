HBO Max Orders J.J. Abrams And LaToya Morgan's Duster To Series

For those like me who pay way too much attention to these sorts of things, you may remember the news that filmmaker J.J. Abrams had signed an immensely profitable deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (although, at the time, they were known as WarnerMedia). This enabled him to write, produce, and direct various projects on both the big screen and small, with the freedom to sell certain projects to other distributors as well as producing original stories for Warner Bros. and HBO Max. Discerning readers may also recall that, in the years since, absolutely nothing has actually come from that high-profile agreement — not for lack of trying, mind you. There was that double-whammy announcement of a "Justice League Dark" project and a spin-off of "The Shining" called "Overlook" that had nerds everywhere all hyped up. Unfortunately, those ultimately never came to fruition for various reasons, along with an incredibly expensive sci-fi series called "Demimonde."

Finally, however, we're about to see the first series produced from that original deal and, intriguingly, it's set to reunite Abrams with a very familiar face from their days on "Lost."

HBO Max announced that they have given a full series order to "Duster," a new series from co-creators Abrams and LaToya Morgan ("Shameless," "Into the Badlands," "The Walking Dead") that stars Rachel Hilson ("This Is Us," "Love, Victor") and "Lost" alum Josh Holloway. Described as an "eight-episode drama," the first two episodes of the series will be directed by Steph Green ("The Americans," HBO's "Watchmen") from scripts written by Abrams and Morgan. The official logline is as follows: