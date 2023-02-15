How To Train Your Dragon Is Getting A Live-Action Adaptation In 2025

In some very unexpected news for both animation fans and casual moviegoers, "How to Train Your Dragon" is getting a remake. Even more surprisingly, fans will be seeing the lonely Hiccup and his adorable dragon Toothless in live-action. Universal Pictures announced that the film is already well into development and will be overseen by Dean DeBlois, who directed and wrote the original animated films.

No statements from Universal or DeBlois have been released regarding what fans can expect, but it is expected to be a direct adaptation of the successful DreamWorks trilogy. The Hollywood Reporter revealed via their sources that casting is currently underway for the film, and it even has a tentative release date. When we say "live-action," we obviously mean for the human characters. Unless they've somehow got actual, trained dragons hiding out at Universal Studios.

The "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise has been a lucrative fan favorite for Universal and DreamWorks. Three movies were released between 2010 and 2019, grossing approximately a combined $1.6 billion at the box office and garnering critical acclaim. Each film was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. We here at /Film are big fans of the trilogy, which leads to a question many may have on their minds ... why?