Dragons: The Nine Realms Teaser: How To Train Your Dragon Gets A Modern-Day Sequel Series

Remember those "How to Train Your Dragon" movies? I won't sit here and try to convince anyone that they were the pinnacle of animated storytelling or anything, but the first movie came out of nowhere in 2010 and proved to be charming and successful enough to spawn its own trilogy of dragon-rider films set hundreds of years ago in a mystical Viking land. The two sequels, released in 2014 and 2019, ended up bringing the surprisingly satisfying journey of Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and his adorable dragon friend Toothless to a close (along with a little bit of angst surrounding the suddenly-hot version of Hiccup in the last movie, to boot). They were nice and entertaining and told a story from beginning to end ... until now, at least.

Somehow, someone got it into their head that us dragon-starved audiences have been crying out for a continuation of the "How to Train Your Dragon" movies, but set in modern times now. That's the bonkers premise for a brand-new series set in the same world of the trilogy, titled "Dragons: The Nine Realms." DreamWorks released a very brief teaser, which you can watch below.