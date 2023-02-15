Marlowe Director Neil Jordan On Colorful Noir And His Past Horror Films [Exclusive Interview]

Hello, young man. Very young, you are. Is it Slashfilm?

[Laughs] Yes.

Is it a slightly horror-orientated kind of publication or site, is it?

It is not. If it was, I would just talk to you all about "The Company of Wolves."

Okay. We can talk about that. Don't worry, we can talk about it.

We'll definitely get to it. Starting with "Marlowe," was there anything in particular about Raymond Chandler's style you wanted to capture?

Well, I just wanted to see the character live again. Liam brought me the script, basically. I wasn't there at the genesis of it. I didn't buy the rights to the book and hire William Monahan. It was sent to me. William Monahan had written this great script, Liam Neeson was attached, and I really wanted to see what Liam could do with this character. I really did. Okay, so it's that template they call noir, that French word. You know that French word? I said, "Okay, I want to make a noir movie that is absolutely drenched in color and in dazzling sunlight." Obviously, people would say, "Well, why don't you make it in black and white?" I said, "I don't want to do that if that's what you're talking about. I just really want to make these images drenched with color, reds and yellows and kind of the heat of Los Angeles." We shot in Barcelona, so we're talking about the heat of Barcelona, but a similar thing.

I really wanted to see what Liam would do with this character, because I've done three or four movies with Liam in the past, and he's been firing weapons and using his fists, which he's very, very good at. I wanted to see what he would do with the slow contemplative burn, right? That's why I made the movie.

Was filming him across from Jessica Lange, just smoking and laughing, as enjoyable as it looks?

It was kind of thrilling, actually. I mean, William Monahan had written these large scenes, huge, dialogue-heavy scenes, and I normally write my own stuff or I collaborate. But in this case, it was Bill's vision, Bill's script that I wanted to realize. It was an unusual position for me to be in as a director, I'm saying.

So those scenes with Jessica and Liam, there's huge swathes of dialogue, and you have to find a way to get the camera to dance with them in a strange way, even though they're both sitting down, really. Jessica Lange is an extraordinary actress. Liam and Jessica had worked together, hadn't they? In "Rob Roy," I think it was.

Jessica has got this extraordinary quality, that it's almost like when she's delivering these things, it's almost like she's forgetting her lines. I'm sitting there listening, and I'm saying, "Has she forgotten the line?" But something's going on behind the face and behind the character, and then the line comes out. She's remarkable. Really remarkable. It's thrilling for me to see her on the screen again.

Were there any differences working with Liam Neeson now compared to when you collaborated in the past?

Well, he is older, for one thing. It was very important that we flesh out this character in a way that Liam Neeson can play. I mean, the script was based on the book by John Banville, who took that Raymond Chandler character and did different things with it. He gave him an Irish background. Apparently, Chandler himself was born in Wexford. At a certain point, working with Liam, I said, "Okay, we're going to give you the same background as the book has," which I think released something in him because Liam has an Irish accent. I said, "Okay, you fought with the Irish rifles in the First World War, you know the west of Ireland." I think it allowed him the freedom to inhabit that character.