Patrick Stewart Is On 'Standby' To Appear Alongside Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman In Deadpool 3

Although we've seen Charles Xavier die in "X-Men: The Last Stand," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "Logan," and most recently in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," that never seems to stop Patrick Stewart from returning to the character. Thanks to time travel, time jumps, and the introduction of the multiverse, it wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world for him to pop up in all sorts of future Marvel Cinematic Universe films. If Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) can come back after "Logan" seemingly killed him off for good, so can Professor X.

The most obvious film to include him in would be the upcoming "Deadpool 3," although there's no official word yet confirming whether Stewart will make an appearance. But when Stewart was asked in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the answer seemed cautiously encouraging. "I've been told to stand by," he said. "That's all. And I know nothing more than that, I promise you."

This may not sound like much, but if the build-up to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has taught us anything, it's that nothing but a clear-cut denial from an actor — and sometimes not even that — is proof that they won't be in it. Spider-Man fans spent months listening to Andrew Garfield insist that he was not in "No Way Home," and we all know how that turned out. Nothing's certain, of course, but given the "Deadpool" films' inherently meta nature and Marvel's love of cameos, a Professor X appearance seems more likely than not.