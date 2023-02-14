Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer: Ted And The Gang Are Back In March
If you're anything like me, you've been waiting eagerly for season 3 of "Ted Lasso" for what seems like an eternity. But we can now collectively breathe a sigh of relief since the season's first teaser trailer and release date have hit the field.
In the new sneak peek, several major and beloved characters — Rebecca, Leslie, Jamie, Roy, Keeley, Sam, Isaac, and Danny — make their own "Believe" signs and decorate the locker room cubbies with them. When Ted and Coach Beard enter the space, Ted tells his partner, "Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we've been seen."
The trailer then reveals that season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023. Let's just take one moment to rejoice, please. Once you're done with that, check out the complete season synopsis courtesy of the streamer themselves:
In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.
What's to come on Ted Lasso
There are so many characters on the Jason Sudeikis comedy series that you would think it would be hard to keep everyone's stories straight—but you end up caring so much about each and every one of them that it's way easier than one would expect. And going into season 3 of the series, I definitely have my concerns in a lot of different areas of character arcs right now, and if you're a fan, you probably do too.
Ultimately, one of the things I love most about this series is its willingness to lean into the moments in life when everything completely falls apart. Sure, it's a cornerstone of the series on the whole, but in general, it just feels so much better to watch something that fully explores the expanse of human emotions. I have a feeling this next season — which may be the series' last, sadly—will dig even deeper into at least Ted's inner life, but will probably poke through to a few more folks as it always seems to. The show is really great at tackling the things we don't want to give space to, and I hope it continues on that path in season 3, no matter what else it has in store.
Sudeikis developed the show alongside Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and costar Hunt. Lawrence has since gone on to work with "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy, on the new HBO series "Shrinking," starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.