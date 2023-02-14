Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer: Ted And The Gang Are Back In March

If you're anything like me, you've been waiting eagerly for season 3 of "Ted Lasso" for what seems like an eternity. But we can now collectively breathe a sigh of relief since the season's first teaser trailer and release date have hit the field.

In the new sneak peek, several major and beloved characters — Rebecca, Leslie, Jamie, Roy, Keeley, Sam, Isaac, and Danny — make their own "Believe" signs and decorate the locker room cubbies with them. When Ted and Coach Beard enter the space, Ted tells his partner, "Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we've been seen."

The trailer then reveals that season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023. Let's just take one moment to rejoice, please. Once you're done with that, check out the complete season synopsis courtesy of the streamer themselves: