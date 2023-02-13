Children Of The Corn Trailer: He Who Walks Behind The Rows Walks Again

Whether they're seeing ghosts, starting fires with their mind, or walking along railway tracks in search of a dead body, kids are always getting up to creepy stuff in Stephen King stories. Take "Children of the Corn," for example, in which the children of the small farming town called Gatlin massacre all the grown-ups in tribute to a demonic entity called He Who Walks Behind The Rows. In King's original short story, and the 1984 film adaptation, a couple stumble across Gatlin several years later to find the town run by these cultist children, who are sacrificed as soon as they reach their 19th birthday.

A new "Children of the Corn" movie was written and directed by Kurt Wimmer ("Ultraviolet") and filmed in the early months of the pandemic in New South Wales, Australia. Producer Lucas Foster told Variety that the film has "almost nothing to do" with the 1984 movie, and it seems to be only loosely based on King's original tale. "We went back to the story and free-associated from there," said Foster.

"Children of the Corn" premiered in Sarasota, Florida, way back in October 2020, and then sat on the shelf until it was picked up for distribution by RLJE Films and streaming service Shudder in January 2023. It's now set for a short theatrical run ahead of its streaming release. To help you decide whether you're interested in subscribing to He Who Walks Behind The Rows' newsletter, check out the trailer for "Children of the Corn" below.