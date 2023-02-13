Children Of The Corn Trailer: He Who Walks Behind The Rows Walks Again
Whether they're seeing ghosts, starting fires with their mind, or walking along railway tracks in search of a dead body, kids are always getting up to creepy stuff in Stephen King stories. Take "Children of the Corn," for example, in which the children of the small farming town called Gatlin massacre all the grown-ups in tribute to a demonic entity called He Who Walks Behind The Rows. In King's original short story, and the 1984 film adaptation, a couple stumble across Gatlin several years later to find the town run by these cultist children, who are sacrificed as soon as they reach their 19th birthday.
A new "Children of the Corn" movie was written and directed by Kurt Wimmer ("Ultraviolet") and filmed in the early months of the pandemic in New South Wales, Australia. Producer Lucas Foster told Variety that the film has "almost nothing to do" with the 1984 movie, and it seems to be only loosely based on King's original tale. "We went back to the story and free-associated from there," said Foster.
"Children of the Corn" premiered in Sarasota, Florida, way back in October 2020, and then sat on the shelf until it was picked up for distribution by RLJE Films and streaming service Shudder in January 2023. It's now set for a short theatrical run ahead of its streaming release. To help you decide whether you're interested in subscribing to He Who Walks Behind The Rows' newsletter, check out the trailer for "Children of the Corn" below.
Watch the trailer for Children of the Corn
The trailer benefits from a very old-school style horror movie voiceover, which makes for a fun, nostalgic throwback. Instead of the evil mini-priest Isaac Chroner, this time around the ringleader and preacher is 12-year-old Eden Edwards (Kate Moyer), who issues dark orders to the other children on behalf of He Who Walks. Opposing Eden is Boleyn Williams (Elena Kampouris), who the official synopsis describes as "a bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan," and who is "the town's only hope of survival."
Prior to this reboot, there have been 10 movies in the "Children of the Corn" franchise and most of them have fallen on a scale between "bad" and "terrible," so the good news for Wimmer's movie is that there's nowhere to go but up.
"Children of the Corn" releases in select theaters on March 3, 2023, before coming to Shudder on March 21.