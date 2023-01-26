That Remake Of Stephen King's Children Of The Corn Everyone Forgot About Is Finally Going To Streaming

More than any other genre, horror has made a name for itself with franchises that endure for multiple installments. Some of the more high-profile names like "The Conjuring" or "Halloween" don't really come as a surprise to most folks, especially since all of their films received a theatrical release. I'm talking about the ones that only the most hardcore horror folks will notice such as "Puppet Master," with over 15 films, and "The Amityville Horror," which goes well over 30. But if you look way out into a Midwestern cornfield, you'll see "Children of the Corn” still chomping away at the cob with over 10 films, and an eleventh coming from seemingly out of nowhere.

According to a report from Deadline, RLJE Films and Shudder will finally release the "Children of the Corn" remake from director Kurt Wimmer ("Equilibrium"). The film is set for a limited 18-day theatrical release on March 3, 2023, before it hits the horror streaming service, in addition to a VOD release on March 21, 2023. The synopsis indicates a slightly different spin on the Stephen King novella of the same name:

"Children of the Corn" follows a 12 year old girl in Nebraska who is possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield. She recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan is the town's only hope of survival.

What's really weird about this film's release is that it already got one, before it was locked away for a couple of years. But given when it tried to come out, it's not too surprising.