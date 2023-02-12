The Last Of Us Writer Craig Mazin Wanted [REDACTED]'s Death To Deliver Poetic Justice

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" episode 5.

On HBO's "The Last of Us," if a character's name isn't Joel or Ellie, chances are they're going to die a horrible death. That includes Kathleen, the ruthless Kansas City resistance leader played by "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey. When Kathleen makes her entrance in episode 4, she's obsessed with finding Henry (Lamar Johnson), but it's not until episode 5 that we learn the reason for that. By then, Kathleen's two-episode arc has come to a close in a standoff with a child clicker that doesn't end well for her.

As /Film's Shania Russell recently observed, Kathleen and Henry are "mirror images of one another." Henry betrayed Kathleen's resistance-leader brother, handing him over to FEDRA to obtain leukemia medicine for his own deaf younger brother, Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard). He's willing to do anything to save his sibling, while Kathleen is willing to do anything to avenge hers. Unfortunately for other FEDRA collaborators, that means casually ordering the death of a whole room full of people.

On the official "The Last of Us" podcast, co-showrunner Craig Mazin explained why it was important for Kathleen to go out the way she did after her violent actions: