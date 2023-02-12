Oscar-Winning CODA Star Troy Kotsur Is Performing The National Anthem In Sign Language At The 2023 Super Bowl

When Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in "CODA," he was only the second deaf actor ever to win an Oscar. His win also marked the first time a deaf actor won an award at the ceremony in 36 years, after his "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin's historic win for "Children of a Lesser God." Needless to say, he's made his mark.

Kotsur is about to make history in a brand new way tonight, as he is slated to perform a major part of the 2023 Super Bowl. Country singer Chris Stapleton will perform the National Anthem before the football game begins, while Kotsur will perform his own interpretation of the song via American Sign Language (ASL). Even though it has been customary for an ASL interpreter to perform the anthem alongside the central performer, this will certainly be the first time it has ever been done with an Oscar-winning actor.

Super Bowl LVII, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, takes place in Kotsur's home state of Glendale, Arizona. In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed that the National Association for the Deaf personally asked him to perform at the event.

"I was on the fence for about two weeks and then I learned that it was my hometown that was hosting the Super Bowl," Kotsur explained. "So I said, 'Hell yes, I'm in.'"