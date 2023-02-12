Magic Mike's Last Dance Wins A Quiet Super Bowl Weekend With $8.2 Million Box Office Debut

His name is Magic. Magic Mike. And this Valentine's Day, he'll be here to entertain you. Described by screenwriter Reid Carolin as "Pretty Woman" meets "All That Jazz," "Magic Mike's Last Dance" sees Channing Tatum's Mike return to his roots as a male entertainer by launching a stage show in London based on his experiences. Steven Soderbergh returned to direct the threequel after being inspired by the real "Magic Mike" stage show on London's West End.

The original "Magic Mike," released in 2012, was a surprisingly big box office hit on a relatively small budget, and "Magic Mike XXL" was also a money-maker, albeit with smaller returns. That trend looks set to continue with "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Per Variety, the film has grossed $8.2 million across 1,500 domestic theaters in its opening weekend at the box office, the lowest debut of the franchise so far ("Magic Mike" opened with $39.1 million, while "Magic Mike XXL" made $12.8 million when it was first exposed to the public).

Still, this isn't a disaster. Super Bowl weekends are typically quiet for theaters, and "Magic Mike's Last Dance" managed to place at No. 1 with that $8.2 million. With more of a love story at the centre this time around — Mike gets serious with a wealthy socialite called Maxandra Mendoza (played by Salma Hayek Pinault) who encourages him to create the stage show — it could draw both couples and groups of single ladies on February 14. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Pictures hopes that the Valentine's Day earnings will make up for the soft weekend opening. The studio also reports that ticket sales for the stage shows in London, Las Vegas, and Miami have increased by 50% over the last year.