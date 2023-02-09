Spider-Man: Homecoming Had John Leguizamo Set To Play Vulture, Until Michael Keaton Took The Role Back

Justice for John Leguizamo! The Emmy and Tony-winning actor, who most recently appeared in Mark Mylod's dark satire "The Menu," just sat down for an interview with ComicBook.com, and revealed that he ended up losing a Marvel role he had already negotiated for in what frankly sounds like a bit of a raw deal. The actor can be seen discussing the situation on a clip shared to TikTok, revealing that he was pretty much set to play the villain Adrian Toomes in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" — until Michael Keaton decided he wanted the role after all.

"I was supposed to be the Vulture instead of what's-his-face," Leguizamo says, initially not mentioning Keaton by name. He continues: "You know, we had negotiated and I was about to play him and then they said that, you know, Michael Keaton wanted it back."

While Leguizamo's name wasn't publicly attached to the role of the metal-winged bad guy at the time, Keaton's sporadic involvement in the project was well-documented. In April 2016, he was reportedly in talks to play Toomes, but Variety later reported that he had pulled his name from the running due to a reported salary dispute. By May, though, he was back on board, and Keaton played the character in both "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and a mid-credits scene in last year's "Morbius."