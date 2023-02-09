Fast X Will Have 'Tremendous Casualties,' So Prepare The Coronas

Keep your seatbelts on and your fingers crossed — "Fast X" is blazing into theaters later this year and every single member of the sprawling cast is at risk of becoming a casualty of war.

When it comes to this explosive franchise, danger is nothing new: The Toretto family has taken down some mighty villains in their time, and also graduated from the world of street racing to, yes, driving cars in space. When they aren't shattering the laws of physics, their everyday racing lives seem to include multiple explosions, death-defying stunts, and surviving impossible odds. So all things considered, it's shocking that there haven't been even more casualties along the way.

But since no epic saga is allowed to conclude without a couple of major emotional gut-punches, all that is about to change. Picking up after the events of "F9," the upcoming film raises the stakes by uniting Charlize Theron's criminal mastermind Cypher with the mysterious Dante, a sadistic and eccentric adversary played by Jason Momoa. Usually, one villain is more than enough to push Toretto's crew to their limit so this time, they'll need all the help they can get. Don't expect to see anyone pulling their punches or, er, their brakes. Except — hopefully — in the many instances where brakes mark the difference between life and death.