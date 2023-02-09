Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer: Idris Elba Hunts A Diabolical Andy Serkis
Don't you hate it when this happens? One day, you're the most brilliant and prolific detective in the Serious Crime Unit, hunting down the most sadistic killers out there while trying to keep a marriage running on fumes. The next, your arch nemesis-turned-uneasy ally appears to die in front of you by your hand and you find yourself behind bars for breaking the law one too many times in the pursuit of justice. That's the trajectory experienced by good ol' John Luther, played by Idris Elba in the critically acclaimed BBC series that run from 2010 to 2019. But there's no way that fans could've been expected to make do with that tantalizing cliffhanger and call it a day ... right?
Well, after years of rumors and reports about plans to put a spin-off movie into production, that's finally happened with the impending release of the new Netflix movie, "Luther: The Fallen Sun." The film sees Elba back in action as the tortured copper, notably not in jail anymore and ready to dance with yet another highly dangerous and probably sociopathic criminal. In his defense, we'd have done the exact same thing knowing that criminal would be played by Andy Serkis.
The synopsis is as follows:
In "Luther: The Fallen Sun" — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.
The streaming service has released a brand-new trailer giving us our first extended look at the action to come, which you can watch below!
Check out the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun
Are you a lifelong "Luther" fan or simply here for Idris Elba kicking some serious butt? Either way, this movie is for you! Original series creator Neil Cross returns to pen the screenplay for the film, which is directed by longtime television director Jamie Payne ("Luther," "The Alienist," "Outlander"), but by all accounts the film will be geared towards fans of any level of previous attachment to the series. According to Total Film's January 2023 issue of their print magazine, Payne goes out of his way to point out:
"It was important to all of us that we absolutely want to bring the fans along, and for them to know that this story sits within a canon of so many other stories. But also you could come at it not having seen a single episode of 'Luther,' and absolutely know where you stood."
That's great news for those who may be a little pressed for time to catch up on all 20 episodes of the previous five seasons of the series, though it's also clear that longtime fans will get to see their commitment rewarded with all manner of Easter eggs, deep cuts, and careful consideration of prior canon. This is a version of Luther who's seen some serious, well, you know. And viewers can expect to see even more of the same grizzled copper they know and love, as Cross also told Total Film that, among other things, "That's part of the reason why I'm so addicted to using slightly antediluvian London slang, rather than cool, hip words — I love putting the words 'tickety-boo' or 'wotcha' into Idris Elba's mouth."
Good ol' Luther, never change! "Luther: The Fallen Sun" will open in select theaters on February 24, 2023, before streaming on Netflix two weeks later, starting March 10.