Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer: Idris Elba Hunts A Diabolical Andy Serkis

Don't you hate it when this happens? One day, you're the most brilliant and prolific detective in the Serious Crime Unit, hunting down the most sadistic killers out there while trying to keep a marriage running on fumes. The next, your arch nemesis-turned-uneasy ally appears to die in front of you by your hand and you find yourself behind bars for breaking the law one too many times in the pursuit of justice. That's the trajectory experienced by good ol' John Luther, played by Idris Elba in the critically acclaimed BBC series that run from 2010 to 2019. But there's no way that fans could've been expected to make do with that tantalizing cliffhanger and call it a day ... right?

Well, after years of rumors and reports about plans to put a spin-off movie into production, that's finally happened with the impending release of the new Netflix movie, "Luther: The Fallen Sun." The film sees Elba back in action as the tortured copper, notably not in jail anymore and ready to dance with yet another highly dangerous and probably sociopathic criminal. In his defense, we'd have done the exact same thing knowing that criminal would be played by Andy Serkis.

The synopsis is as follows:

In "Luther: The Fallen Sun" — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

The streaming service has released a brand-new trailer giving us our first extended look at the action to come, which you can watch below!