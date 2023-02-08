Elizabeth Banks Wanted To Direct Thor: Ragnarok (And A Catwoman Movie)

You know those directors you keep rooting for, even though they've yet to really knock one out of the park? That's Elizabeth Banks for me at this stage in her career behind the camera. Her first two times at bat, on "Pitch Perfect 2" and the 2019 "Charlie's Angels," provide fun-if-hollow female empowerment, though that's more to do with their energetic performances (most notably, Kristen Stewart radiating Big Queer Energy every second she's on screen in "Charlie's Angels") than their direction, which tends to be flat and lacking for flair.

Luckily, Banks' next outing as a director, "Cocaine Bear," is the perfect chance for her to turn on the juice and see what shakes loose. Will it be the next "Snakes on a Plane," i.e. a very R-rated comedy-thriller that couldn't quite live up to its outlandish title and capitalize on the sheer hype it generated among the Very Online demographic, or will it be a riotous good time that doubles as a searing indictment of the dubious (and not-so-secretly racist) "War on Drugs" launched by the Reagan administration? Hopefully the latter, of course, but either way, Banks has no intention of slowing down and aspires to continue challenging herself as a filmmaker going forward.

How so? Well, as it turns out, before Variety could ask Banks if she's interested in directing a superhero movie (a question that every fledgling filmmaker or seasoned pro loves and is totally not tired of being asked), she revealed she's already tried to do that once before, back when she put in a pitch to helm "Thor: Ragnarok." She's not solely interested in playing for Team Marvel, either, having also come up with a Catwoman movie pitch that she would love to make a reality ... though she isn't, per se, counting on it.