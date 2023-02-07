The Good Place Creator Mike Schur To Reunite With Ted Danson For Comedy Series The Mole Agent

Ted Danson and Mike Schur are taking it sleazy. According to Deadline, the actor and multi-talented creator/showrunner, who previously teamed up on the beloved afterlife sitcom "The Good Place," are reuniting for "The Mole Agent," which the website describes as a new "serialized comedy" based on the 2020 documentary film of the same name. The series is being developed by Schur's longtime production collaborator, Universal Television, and has reportedly attracted interest from several major streamers, including Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi, the "Mole Agent" feature film centers on a private investigator who looks into allegations that the staff is mistreating the residents at a nursing home in El Monte, Chile, by recruiting an elderly fellow (for all you sassy youths out there, we're talking about a chap who's over 80 years old and not just a geriatric millennial) to go undercover at the facility and serve as his "mole" on the inside. Contrary to what you might expect from a documentary about potential elder abuse (one that was nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar, no less), Alberdi's movie is relatively comedic and quirky. In his positive review for RogerEbert.com, Nick Allen writes: