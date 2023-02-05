She Got The EGOT! Viola Davis Has Now Won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, And Tony Awards

Before her film and television success, Davis made a name for herself in the theater. After her first nomination in 1996 for "Seven Guitars," Davis won a Tony for her performance in the 2001 play "King Hedley II," in which she played Tonya, the wife of the titular ex-con. She would win a second Tony within the decade: scoring Best Leading Actress in a Play for "Fences" in 2010. All three plays were written by August Wilson.

"Fences" would prove her most important role to date: after being nominated twice and losing, Davis finally won an Oscar for reprisal her role in the "Fences" film adaptation in 2016. Just a few years later, she was nominated again for starring in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" — another Wilson adaptation. She has received four Oscar nominations total, being the first Black woman to do so.

In a January interview, Davis said "The Grammy nomination and how the book has done have been truly a gift that I didn't expect," adding,