Viola Davis Is Nominated For A Grammy, So She's One Trophy Away From An EGOT

There are few greater accomplishments a performer can achieve than completing an EGOT. That is, winning four of the most prestigious awards in show business: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. To achieve the greatest success possible in television, music, film, and on stage is a rare feat, and the performers who've achieved it make up an exclusive and prestigious club.

The list of EGOT winners spans great composers, like Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch, to legendary actors, like Helen Hayes and Rita Moreno. Some of the more recent inductees into the group have been John Legend, who was the first Black man to receive the honor, and Jennifer Hudson, who achieved it just last year.

It's a rare occurrence for somebody to earn the EGOT, with less than twenty people ever doing so. But sound the alarms, because it seems we may have another EGOT incoming! Viola Davis, best known for her work in films like "The Help" and "Fences" and TV shows like "How to Get Away with Murder," is just a Grammy away from success, and she has just been nominated for a Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her narration of her memoir, "Finding Me." If she wins when the big night comes in February, she'll have earned her place in entertainment Valhalla.