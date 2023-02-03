George R. Robertson, Who Played Chief Hurst In The Police Academy Movies, Has Died At 89

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Canadian actor George R. Robertson passed away in Toronto on February 3, 2023. He was 89.

Robertson is perhaps best known for playing the role of Chief, then Commissioner Henry Hurst in the first six "Police Academy" movies, released yearly from 1984 to 1989. The "Police Academy" series, while not well-reviewed, were massively successful, providing a generation with a cop-themed, National Lampoon-style snobs-vs.-slobs cinematic bedrock. According to the 2010 book "George Lucas's Blockbusting: A Decade-by-Decade Survey of Timeless Movies Including Untold Secrets of Their Financial and Cultural Success" by Alex Ben Block and Lucy Autrey Wilson, the first "Police Academy" film made nearly $150 million on a $4 million budget.

The premise of the series was simple: due to a shortage of police officers in an unnamed American city, the local police department has been ordered to accept anyone who applies for the job. This leads to a comedy of errors wherein every weirdo, criminal, and layabout attempts to become a cop. Of course, the impish new recruits clash with the self-serious old guard. Nudity, sex jokes, and scatology ensue.

Hurst hates the new policy, and he will instigate the villains' motivation. Hurst tells Capt. Harris (G.W. Bailey) to make life as hard as possible for the new recruits, hoping they will drop out. It will be Hurst who learns a lesson, providing the "Police Academy" movies with some much-needed drama. Robertson played the role with aplomb, often appearing threatening to heroes and villains alike. Robertson displayed contempt for the heroes, but also for the Bailey character, assuring audiences that everything in this universe was absurd. Such a role requires integrity and, yes, talent.