Elemental Trailer: Opposites Attract In The Latest Pixar Film
Finding common ground despite our differences is something humanity has always struggled with. Though we all vary in appearance, beliefs, likes, and dislikes, underneath it all, there is a commonality that has the potential to bring us together.
The upcoming Disney/Pixar film "Elemental" is set to tackle that in animation, with the story of a world where everyone corresponds to an element like air, fire, water, and earth, making the differences between them visually clear. "Elemental" will show us how a woman made of fire and a man made of water — who cannot touch — find that they're not so different after all.
"Elemental" features voice performances from Leah Lewis ("Nancy Drew") as Ember Lumen, the fire woman, and Mamoudou Athie ("Jurassic World: Dominion") as Wade Ripple, the water man, and now we've got a new look at their blossoming relationship thanks to Pixar's new trailer.
Watch the new trailer for Elemental
The earlier teaser trailer for "Elemental" didn't reveal a whole lot about Ember and Wade, though we certainly got an idea of the world we're going to see in Element City. We followed Ember as she walked onto a train, showing the citizens of the place, each assigned to an element. For instance, a water character gets the head of an earth character wet, and hair — well, grass — grows from their head. Cloud (air) people float to the top of the train car, and an earth mama has her hands full with lots of earth babies planted in pots.
"Elemental" is directed by Peter Sohn (Pixar's "Partly Cloudy" short, "The Good Dinosaur"), who also has a long history of voice work (Emile in "Ratatouille," Squishy in "Monsters University," Sox in "Lightyear"). At last year's D23 Expo, Sohn said of the inspiration for the film:
"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx. We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to 'Elemental.'"
"Elemental" is produced by Denise Ream ("The Good Dinosaur," "Cars 2") and executive produced by Pete Docter (director of "Up," "Inside Out," and "Soul"). This marks the 27th feature for Pixar Animation. Here is the official synopsis for the film:
Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
"Elemental" will be released on June 16, 2023.