Elemental Trailer: Opposites Attract In The Latest Pixar Film

The earlier teaser trailer for "Elemental" didn't reveal a whole lot about Ember and Wade, though we certainly got an idea of the world we're going to see in Element City. We followed Ember as she walked onto a train, showing the citizens of the place, each assigned to an element. For instance, a water character gets the head of an earth character wet, and hair — well, grass — grows from their head. Cloud (air) people float to the top of the train car, and an earth mama has her hands full with lots of earth babies planted in pots.

"Elemental" is directed by Peter Sohn (Pixar's "Partly Cloudy" short, "The Good Dinosaur"), who also has a long history of voice work (Emile in "Ratatouille," Squishy in "Monsters University," Sox in "Lightyear"). At last year's D23 Expo, Sohn said of the inspiration for the film:

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx. We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to 'Elemental.'"

"Elemental" is produced by Denise Ream ("The Good Dinosaur," "Cars 2") and executive produced by Pete Docter (director of "Up," "Inside Out," and "Soul"). This marks the 27th feature for Pixar Animation. Here is the official synopsis for the film:

Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

"Elemental" will be released on June 16, 2023.