Elemental Teaser: Opposites Attract In Pixar's Newest Original

At this point, few can question Pixar Animation's prowess when it comes to creating wholly original worlds out of nothing but pure imagination. Despite some rather hasty, sky-is-falling panic after a string of (admittedly disappointing) sequels and prequels in the 2010s, the animation giant's standing amid the industry simply can't be denied. From talking toys to bugs (justice for "A Bug's Life," the studio's most underrated picture!) to dinosaurs to emotions to giant red pandas, few can compete with the breadth of storytelling and innovation going on with the many talented filmmakers under the Pixar umbrella — especially at a time when it feels like animation as a medium continues to be marginalized more and more.

Pixar's latest effort will take the form of something far more "Elemental." As the title would suggest (along with previous descriptions of early footage), this movie will tell the tale of anthropomorphized elements and the conflicts that inevitably arise when they attempt to mix. Today we got our first teaser trailer and — stop me if you've heard this before — the latest Pixar movie looks wonderfully rendered and irresistibly charming. Check it out below!