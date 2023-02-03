Making Servant Season 4 And Knock At The Cabin Simultaneously Was Like 3D Chess For M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan just delivered one of the most artistically audacious films he's made in years with "Knock at the Cabin," and in a new interview, he reveals that he was making the movie at the same time as he was helming one of the most artistically audacious shows on television. In an interview with Collider, Shyamalan spoke about what it was like to make the final season of his dark Apple TV+ series, "Servant," at the same time as his horror adaptation "Knock at the Cabin." It turns out, it was a little bit like playing chess (if Rupert Grint was in both chess games).

"What 'Servant' taught me was, 'Wow, there's a beauty to creating when you have a lot, a lot of things on your table,' Shyamalan shared. "Me as a human being, I don't spend as much time angsting, and I spend more time doing. And the doing makes the iteration process quicker because I'm doing it and it doesn't work, or it does work." The filmmaker's penchant for doing instead of angsting has helped him crank out multiple projects in recent years, with just two years between his superhero sequel "Glass," his trippy sci-fi tale "Old," and his latest, an apocalyptic home invasion movie based on Paul Tremblay's novel.

Shyamalan told Collider that he has more ideas in the works now, so we may be seeing new films from him roughly every other year for the next six years. It was juggling "Servant" with his latest film that made the director start strategizing his time a little differently, though. "I stopped being so precious because there was just an enormous amount of work to do on 'Servant,'" the filmmaker said. "So one floor of a building had 'Servant' and one had 'Knock at the Cabin.'"