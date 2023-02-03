Hit-Monkey Gets A Second Season From Hulu, But Without The Marvel Branding

Marvel's "Hit-Monkey" was released on Hulu way back in November 2021 and, given that we haven't heard much about the show since, it very much seemed like this was going to be a one-and-done series. But not so fast! Amazingly enough, Marvel and Hulu have confirmed that the animated series is indeed returning for a second season. However, there will be a couple key changes. Not only will the action shift to New York, but the series will be dropping the Marvel branding from the title (we'll get to why in a second).

More hits. More monkey. Season 2 of Hit-Monkey is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/KySB8yIb6V — Hit-Monkey (@hitmonkey) February 2, 2023

Arguably one of the most unlikely Marvel Comics heroes to make the jump to the screen, "Hit-Monkey" tells the tale of a Japanese snow monkey who is aided by the ghost of an American assassin whilst on a quest for revenge through the Tokyo underworld, where he manages to become the famous "killer of killers."

Little more information was revealed than what that above teaser tells us, but co-creators Josh Gordon and Will Speck will remain on board as executive producers for season 2. No release date has been confirmed, but the brief teaser does say "coming soon," so it's possible this has been quietly in the works for a little bit.

Cast members returning for season two include Olivia Munn ("The Newsroom"), Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso"), Ally Maki ("Wrecked"), and Fred Tatasciore ("Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.), with Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live") joining the ensemble.