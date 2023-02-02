Cool Stuff: Ant-Man Wrote A Memoir (Yes, Really) And You Can Pre-Order It Now

"In this new book I'm almost certain was not written by me," Rudd quips while holding the fake bestseller on a set that can only be described as old-fashioned cable commercial chic, "we pull back the curtain and uncover the man behind Ant-Man: Scott Lang." Rudd's dramatic voiceover plays over clips of Scott dancing geekily, doing card tricks, and getting the contents of a taco in his face as it blows away in the wind. "Who is he? What's he like? Why does he look so much like me?" Rudd wonders aloud.

Marvel doesn't seem to be kidding with its promise that Scott Lang's book is 100% real, as the video includes a pre-order link that takes shoppers to the Disney books website. From there, you can choose where you'd like to pre-order the book, which comes via Hyperion Avenue publishing and even has a real ISBN number. The book's release date appears to be in September, which is a bold choice given that it'll come out several Marvel movies after the new "Ant-Man," but hopefully it'll be worth the wait for fans. "Look Out For The Little Guy" retails for $26.99, and even features a blurb from the Avenger who seems most likely to actually make time to read, Bruce Banner. "Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend," Banner's fake pull quote reads.

Early footage from the latest Ant-Man film that debuted last summer showed that Scott's memoir will be a part of his on-screen story, too, as he's become a best-selling author in the time since we last saw him in "Avengers: Endgame." We'll learn more about his escapades during the years between movies in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which hits theaters on February 17, 2023.