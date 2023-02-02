Cool Stuff: Ant-Man Wrote A Memoir (Yes, Really) And You Can Pre-Order It Now
The world of superhero movie tie-ins pretty much knows no limits. From the Batman calzone to Dr. Manhattan condoms, there's a whole lot of offbeat merch out there. Yet somehow, Marvel has done something surprising with its upcoming release by creating a tie-in no one would've expected for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania": a book. This isn't a comic book, either, but a meta memoir courtesy of Ant-Man himself, Scott Lang. To make things even stranger (and funnier), the studio also just dropped a promo for the book featuring Paul Rudd – as himself.
Get ready for your life to (maybe) change: Rudd legally can't make any promises about "Look Out For The Little Guy," the 256-page book that Marvel fans can really buy from major retailers, but he thinks it might be a little life-changing. "Oh, hello, didn't see you there!" Rudd says in the promo for the book after we catch him reading a snippet of a red, hardcover book into a microphone. Does this mean there's going to be an audiobook version of "Look Out For The Little Guy" in the future? One can only hope, but for now, Rudd's got all the details for the physical copy that appears to be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Indigo.
Scott Lang: father, Avenger, bestselling author?
"In this new book I'm almost certain was not written by me," Rudd quips while holding the fake bestseller on a set that can only be described as old-fashioned cable commercial chic, "we pull back the curtain and uncover the man behind Ant-Man: Scott Lang." Rudd's dramatic voiceover plays over clips of Scott dancing geekily, doing card tricks, and getting the contents of a taco in his face as it blows away in the wind. "Who is he? What's he like? Why does he look so much like me?" Rudd wonders aloud.
Marvel doesn't seem to be kidding with its promise that Scott Lang's book is 100% real, as the video includes a pre-order link that takes shoppers to the Disney books website. From there, you can choose where you'd like to pre-order the book, which comes via Hyperion Avenue publishing and even has a real ISBN number. The book's release date appears to be in September, which is a bold choice given that it'll come out several Marvel movies after the new "Ant-Man," but hopefully it'll be worth the wait for fans. "Look Out For The Little Guy" retails for $26.99, and even features a blurb from the Avenger who seems most likely to actually make time to read, Bruce Banner. "Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend," Banner's fake pull quote reads.
Early footage from the latest Ant-Man film that debuted last summer showed that Scott's memoir will be a part of his on-screen story, too, as he's become a best-selling author in the time since we last saw him in "Avengers: Endgame." We'll learn more about his escapades during the years between movies in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which hits theaters on February 17, 2023.