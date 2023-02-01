Salma Hayek Pinault Almost Died By Lapdance Filming Magic Mike's Last Dance

Salma Hayek Pinault has had quite the career. The actress has starred in some of the most action-packed films in the last couple of decades. "Desperado" — the first film in Robert Rodriguez's "Mexico Trilogy" — is a thrilling neo-western that helped thrust her into the Hollywood spotlight with her role as Carolina, and she's appeared in multiple action- or suspense-heavy films in the years since. Her filmography includes everything from 1999's "Wild Wild West" to the more recent "The Hitman's Bodyguard" and its 2021 sequel.

While Hayek Pinault tends to portray characters in pretty dangerous situations, she has also shifted her focus to more serious roles. In 2003, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the artist Frida Kahlo in Julie Taymor's "Frida." This nomination made her the first Mexican actress to ever be nominated for the category.

This year, Hayek Pinault will return to the screen with a much sexier role in the third and final installment of the "Magic Mike" franchise, "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Though her character and the franchise are not exactly arresting thrillers (unless you consider well-choreographed dance scenes to be thrilling, which, you're right, they totally are), that doesn't mean they are any less dangerous than the suspenseful films Hayek Pinault typically stars in. In fact, while filming one of this sequel's spicier scenes (though let's be honest, they're all probably spicy), Channing Tatum's lap dance for Hayek Pinault nearly turned disastrous.