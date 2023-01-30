At Midnight Almost Featured Diego Boneta Singing Multiple Songs [Exclusive]

Watch out, Hallmark Channel, Paramount+ is coming for your holiday romance movie crown. Like all streamers these days, Paramount+ has been building up its original movie catalog, and it's set to expand its repertoire further this Valentine's Day with "At Midnight," a rom-com starring "Rock of Ages" actor Diego Boneta and "Top Gun: Maverick" breakout Monica Barbaro.

"At Midnight" comes out around Valentine's Day, but it's not actually set around the holiday. The story actually takes place on holiday, when Barbaro's celebrity character Sophie heads to Mexico to hide out in the wake of a cheating scandal surrounding her more-famous boyfriend Adam ("Workaholics" comedian Anders Holm). It's there that Sophie meets Alejandro (Boneta), a hotel manager with whom she makes a connection while attempting to lie low. The pair agree to meet for a midnight dance, and the rest is rom-com history (and the title of the film).

/Film's Jenna Busch recently spoke with Jonah Feingold, the director of "At Midnight," and inquired about whether or not the film, which features a dance sequence, ever had plans to include original music from castmate Boneta. The actor's breakout role, after all, was opposite Tom Cruise in 2012's "Rock of Ages," where Boneta played a bartender-turned-music star. Boneta featured prominently on the film's jukebox soundtrack, singing songs like "I Wanna Rock," "Here I Go Again," and "Don't Stop Believin'." He also had a musical career before he took to the big screen, releasing a debut album in 2006 and a follow-up in 2008.