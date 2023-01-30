Michael Jackson's Nephew Will Play Michael Jackson In Upcoming Biopic

It sounds like the Michael Jackson biopic, first announced in 2019, is finally making some major headway. Not only was it recently announced that the film, titled "Michael," would be directed by Antoine Fuqua, but we now know who will play the iconic King of Pop. In what is quite a shocking twist, Jackson will be portrayed by another member of the Jackson family.

Lionsgate announced that Jaafar Jackson, a singer and the nephew of the biopic's subject, has been tapped to headline the film. Jaafar is the 26-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, who shot to fame with his brother as part of The Jackson 5. It sounds like this casting has been in the works for a while, as producer Graham King wrote in a statement that even after conducting a worldwide search, he could not imagine anyone else but him in the role.

"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," King wrote. "I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."

Jackson himself posted a statement on the casting to his Twitter profile. In that same statement, he posted a photo that appears to confirm that rehearsals for "Michael" are underway.