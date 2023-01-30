Okoye Is Offered A Chance To Become Queen In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Deleted Scene

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" had a long reign at the box office in late 2022, coming out at number one five weeks in a row before being dethroned by some other blue people who gave the Talokans a run for their money. But the film quieted down once "Avatar: The Way of Water" hit the scene, and it's now on its way to streaming and home video.

Ahead of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hitting Disney+ in February, IGN has shared an exclusive deleted scene, titled "Daughter of the Border," from the film. Like much of Ryan Coogler's contemplative, emotional follow-up to "Black Panther," it's a quiet scene that still packs a pretty big punch. In it, Dora Milaje warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira) is offered the chance to put her name in the running for queen of Wakanda after Queen Ramonda's (Angela Bassett) death. The scene is short, just 100 seconds long, but it features a character we haven't heard from much before, played by Danny Sapani.

According to the description accompanying the scene, Sapani plays Okoye's uncle, and as the pair take a walk through the Wakandan landscape, he tells her that others have been planning to draw straws for "the honor of being assassinated by Namor next." This isn't the Wakandan way, though, and Okoye's uncle thinks she should participate in the traditional challenge at Warrior Falls. "I want you to step forward on behalf of the Border tribe," he says, and Okoye doesn't seem daunted by the prospect, but she's also thinking about her friend, Shuri (Letitia Wright).