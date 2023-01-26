The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Casts Lance Reddick As Zeus, Toby Stephens As Poseidon

No demigod story would be complete without a couple of temperamental Gods to make life unnecessarily difficult! After months of secret-keeping, Disney has finally pulled back the curtain on two of the most prominent Gods in their "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series. That's right — we finally have a Zeus and a Poseidon, both of which are perfect. Lance Reddick ("The Wire," "John Wick") is stepping up as the King of the Gods himself, Zeus. And in the role of Percy's father, Poseidon, is the swashbuckling "Black Sails" alum Toby Stephens.

Sorry, longtime Percy Jackson fans. Logan Lerman is not returning to the world of monsters and Gods as Poseidon. Sure, that might've made for a poetic full-circle moment since he played Percy in the godawful 2010 movie adaptation, but it just wasn't meant to be. We can still hold out for a cameo though, or maybe even a different godly spot for Lerman to fill. (I know he maintains that he's wholly uninvolved in the series, but if Andrew Garfield could lie to our faces for a whole damn year about Spider-Man, then I'm sure Lerman can pull it off too).

Reddick and Stephens have officially joined a cast that includes three young leads — Walker Scolbell as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover — along with fellow Gods of Olympus, Hades (Jay Duplass), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson), and Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas). The series will follow 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson as he comes to accept his newfound divine powers. But before he can settle into his new life, he ends up an enemy of Olympus when sky deity Zeus accuses the poor kid of stealing his master lightning bolt. This sets Percy off on an adventure with Grover and Annabeth to find and restore order to Olympus.