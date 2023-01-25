Critical Role Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon, 'Mighty Nein' Animated Series Greenlit

Roleplaying Games are having a moment right now. We've got a very silly and fun-looking "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" movie on the horizon that seems to embrace all the absurdities and wild swings a typical campaign brings to basic stories of plundering and battle and then there are the folks at Critical Role who have long had a deal with Amazon that just got significantly better.

If you're not familiar with "Critical Role," it's a web series that has a fun group of people (including many well-known voice actors, like Ashley Johnson of "The Last of Us" fame and Sam Riegel who voiced Donatello in the 2003 "Ninja Turtles" series) gathering together to play out multi-year "Dungeons and Dragons" campaigns.

In January of 2022, Amazon released an animated adaptation of their first big campaign "The Legend of Vox Machina" and today we found out thanks to the good folks at Variety that Amazon is all-in with "Critical Role" and will be developing a new series based on another campaign they did called, "The Mighty Nein," which follows an adventuring party of ne'er-do-wells who become key to preventing a powerful ancient artifact from falling into the wrong hands and destroying the kingdom.

This is on top of the continuing seasons of "The Legend of Vox Machina," by the way. Season 2 of the series just debuted and a third season was recently announced at the New York Comic-Con.