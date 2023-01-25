Daisy Jones & The Six Trailer: Rock Out To A Fictional Band Come To Life

Finally — "Daisy Jones & the Six" are real. Sort of. While the members of this legendary band were once confined to the pages of the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, they're about to take on new life thanks to the highly anticipated Prime Video adaptation. The series chronicles the origins of the renowned rock band fronted by Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), as they achieve stardom, success, and critical acclaim before unexpectedly breaking up. Told via interviews with the band many years later, the series will tell us exactly what caused them to implode.

While the world waits for someone to finally dramatize Fleetwood Mac and the tumultuous recording of "Rumors," Daisy Jones and crew will have to do. But no worries: Love, sex, drugs, and rock n' roll will all be main characters in this messy tale. Watching the band rise from obscurity to fame will certainly be something to behold, but the fall is more epic than the rise — and more painful too. The logline says it all: "Their music made them famous... Their breakup made them legends."

The best part? We don't just get a rockin' new miniseries out of this deal, but an entire album of music. 24 songs were written exclusively for "Daisy Jones & The Six," and recorded by the cast. Atlantic Records producer Blake Mills helmed the creation of their album, "Aurora," as both writer and producer, with the help of musicians including Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, and more.

Today, Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer for the series, featuring our first listen to one of the band's original songs, "Regret Me."