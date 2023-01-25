Daisy Jones & The Six Trailer: Rock Out To A Fictional Band Come To Life
Finally — "Daisy Jones & the Six" are real. Sort of. While the members of this legendary band were once confined to the pages of the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, they're about to take on new life thanks to the highly anticipated Prime Video adaptation. The series chronicles the origins of the renowned rock band fronted by Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), as they achieve stardom, success, and critical acclaim before unexpectedly breaking up. Told via interviews with the band many years later, the series will tell us exactly what caused them to implode.
While the world waits for someone to finally dramatize Fleetwood Mac and the tumultuous recording of "Rumors," Daisy Jones and crew will have to do. But no worries: Love, sex, drugs, and rock n' roll will all be main characters in this messy tale. Watching the band rise from obscurity to fame will certainly be something to behold, but the fall is more epic than the rise — and more painful too. The logline says it all: "Their music made them famous... Their breakup made them legends."
The best part? We don't just get a rockin' new miniseries out of this deal, but an entire album of music. 24 songs were written exclusively for "Daisy Jones & The Six," and recorded by the cast. Atlantic Records producer Blake Mills helmed the creation of their album, "Aurora," as both writer and producer, with the help of musicians including Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, and more.
Today, Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer for the series, featuring our first listen to one of the band's original songs, "Regret Me."
Watch the Daisy Jones & The Six trailer
As a huge fan of the book, I can confirm that hearing the music of Daisy Jones and the Six finally brought to life gave me chills. In the novel, the titular Daisy Jones pens "Regret Me" as a bitter middle finger to her bandmate Billy, who she frequently butts heads with over the course of their entwined careers. And as all great singer-songwriters do, she pours all her thoughts into biting lyrics directed straight at Billy: "And, baby, when you think of me/I hope it ruins rock 'n' roll." Ouch! This is just a glimpse of the kind of drama you can expect from the rise and fall of this epic fictional band. In the meantime, the full version of "Regret Me" is already available on YouTube and Spotify.
In addition to Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy, the series stars Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price — plus, a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.
"Daisy Jones & The Six" is set to debut on Prime Video on March 3, 2023, with new episodes released every Friday through March 24. The music will rollout alongside the series.
In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.